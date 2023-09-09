Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles take road win streak into game against the Red Sox

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Baltimore Orioles (89-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-69, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -148, Orioles +126; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles hit the road against the Boston Red Sox trying to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Boston has a 36-34 record at home and a 72-69 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 32-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has a 47-25 record on the road and an 89-51 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The matchup Saturday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .499. Triston Casas is 13-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .492. Gunnar Henderson is 14-for-46 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Orioles: 8-2, .314 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on September 9, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.