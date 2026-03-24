What's new at Camden Yards for the upcoming Baltimore Orioles season?

Opening day for the Baltimore Orioles is on Thursday, March 26, and the team is showing off what they have been up to at Camden Yards in the offseason.

WJZ was one of a number of outlets that got a chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of what fans can expect to see.

The team's leadership said the renovations and changes were fueled by things the fans wanted, but also to make an iconic baseball stadium even more iconic.

Curating a better experience

When fans start to flood Camden Yards on Thursday, there will be a lot that they recognize, and new things to notice.

The biggest new aspect for fans will be the new videoboard, which is about two and a half times larger than the old one. The old board was the smallest in the league.

The Baltimore Orioles debuted a new videoboard at Camden Yards ahead of the 2026 home opener. CBS News Baltimore

"This gives us the opportunity to tell a much better story," said Catie Griggs, the Orioles' Business Operations President. "We have the introduction of ABS this year. This allows us to have the ability to showcase — for fans here in the ballpark — the exact same things that you'd be able to see if you were home."

Audio will sound clearer, too, as 900 new speakers were put in.

There are also going to be some new ways to get your food and drinks. There are now five Just Walk Out stands in the ballpark, where people tap their credit card to get in, grab what they want, and go. Artificial intelligence and other technologies detect what someone takes.

"The goal of this offseason was to make sure that we took all of the things that make this ballpark so special and make sure that it's special for years to come," Griggs said. "Make sure it remains a place where everyone in our community feels welcome, feels wanted, and can come and have an incredible experience."

Brand new spaces

The Orioles will have new spaces for fans to enjoy the game.

The Truist Club is the team's first-ever premium club, and it's located right behind home plate. Aside from the prime views and eats, the club aims to give fans exclusive experiences, including intimate conversations with the team's executives.

The club features VIP parking and a private entrance. It can seat up to 350 people.

The Truist Club at Camden Yards. CBS News Baltimore

The second new space is the PureWager Pavilion, right under the videoboard. It will become an ideal space for large groups to rent out, and it will have the full ballpark menu and a private bar.

The PureWager Pavilion can host up to 300 people.

"From somebody that has seen a lot of the renderings and been at this construction site a lot, I am blown away of what it has turned into in the last week," said Don Rovak, Orioles' Chief Revenue Officer.