Orioles play the Blue Jays after Urias' 4-hit game

BALTIMORE -- Toronto Blue Jays (37-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-24, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-3, 4.89 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -141, Orioles +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Toronto Blue Jays after Ramon Urias had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

Baltimore has a 20-12 record at home and a 41-24 record overall. The Orioles have a 28-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has an 18-17 record in road games and a 37-30 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 13-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .314 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-32 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.76 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (illness), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (hamstring), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

June 13, 2023

