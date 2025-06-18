Luis Guevara, Baltimore Orioles minor league player, dies in jet ski crash

Luis Guevara, a 19-year-old Baltimore Orioles minor league player, died after a jet ski crash in Florida, the team confirmed.

Guevara was involved in a head-on collision involving two watercraft on Sunday, June 15, near Lido Key in Sarasota, Florida, according to the MLB. The incident occurred around 8 p.m.

Two people were on each watercraft, and the four of them landed in the water, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner. Two people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing," Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."

The team postponed a game on Monday, June 16, saying some of its players were involved in a jet ski accident, though they did not identify the involved players.

Minor league player Luis Guevara

Guevara signed as an international free agent in 2023 out of Tinaco, Venezuela, and spent his first two professional seasons from 2023 to 2024 with the DSL Orioles.

He appeared in 30 games this season, which was his first season in the U.S. He played in 24 games with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake, the team said.

In a statement announcing his signing, the Orioles portrayed Guevara as a switch-hitter with strong qualities suited for a leadoff role, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The team said he was among the top Venezuelan hitters in the 2022–23 class, mentioning his outstanding "bat-to-ball skills" and steady swing from both sides of the plate.