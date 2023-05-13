Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles meet the Pirates after Mullins hit for the cycle

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (25-13, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.15 ERA, .78 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -167, Pirates +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle against the Pirates on Friday.

Baltimore has a 12-5 record at home and a 25-13 record overall. The Orioles have a 9-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has an 11-9 record on the road and a 21-18 record overall. The Pirates have a 15-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins has five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBI for the Pirates. Miguel Andujar is 5-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on May 13, 2023 / 6:48 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.