Orioles meet the Pirates after Mullins hit for the cycle

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (25-13, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.15 ERA, .78 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -167, Pirates +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Cedric Mullins hit for the cycle against the Pirates on Friday.

Baltimore has a 12-5 record at home and a 25-13 record overall. The Orioles have a 9-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has an 11-9 record on the road and a 21-18 record overall. The Pirates have a 15-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins has five home runs, 21 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .268 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 15-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and nine RBI for the Pirates. Miguel Andujar is 5-for-28 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Pirates: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)