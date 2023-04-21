Orioles host the Tigers in the first of 3-game series

BALTIMORE -- Detroit Tigers (7-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-7, third in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (0-1, 3.86 ERA, .74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -178, Tigers +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 4-3 in home games and 11-7 overall. The Orioles have a 7-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has gone 3-6 in road games and 7-10 overall. The Tigers have a 4-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has two doubles and four home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter leads the Tigers with seven extra base hits (four doubles and three home runs). Nick Maton is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (hip discomfort), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

