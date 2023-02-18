Watch CBS News
Orioles' Hall feeling better

/ AP

Orioles left-hander DL Hall has dealt with some back issues but says he's ready to compete for a rotation spot.

"It was just some minor discomfort in my low back. Nothing too crazy," the 24-year-old said. "Obviously I'm already on the way back up. I've already started back throwing and everything. So I just shut down for a couple weeks. I'm good to go now."

Hall made his big league debut last year, starting one game and making 10 relief appearances. He was 1-1 with a 5.93 ERA.

Baltimore has quite a few choices for its starting spots. The Orioles acquired Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin in the offseason. Prospect Grayson Rodriguez figures to arrive before too long.

Hall didn't express a preference between starting in the minors or making the Orioles as a reliever, if it comes to that. He left no doubt about where he sees his long-term future.

"I'm going to be a starter," he said.

