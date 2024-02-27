Orioles' Grayson Rodriguez strikes out two, gives up home run in 2024 spring training debut

BALTIMORE - Grayson Rodriguez, the Baltimore Orioles' young right-handed pitcher, got his first spring training action in 2024 on Tuesday in Sarasota, Florida.

The 24-year-old pitched two innings in the Orioles' 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He struck out two batters on six pitches.

He also walked one and gave up a two-out solo home run in the first inning.

It was also the first time Rodriguez used a two-seam fastball in a game, according to Orioles.com.

"It's something new to try, and I think we're going to keep doing it this year," Rodriguez said. "Another pitch to throw to right-handed batters, mix it into some lefties. Obviously, a heavy four-seam guy, being able to show them something that has some run to it."

Rodriguez, a former first-round draft pick by Baltimore, made his big league debut on April 5, 2023.

He can reach the high 90s on his pitches, but after struggling with his command, he was sent back to Triple-A Norfolk.

Rodriguez returned in mid-July.

In his rookie season, he posted a 7-4 record with a 4.35 ERA and 129 strikeouts.