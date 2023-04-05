Watch CBS News
Orioles fail to give pitcher Grayson Rodriguez run support in 5-2 loss in Texas

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Orioles' top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez had a solid major league debut.

But he didn't get much help from his offense in a 5-2 loss in the series finale in Texas Wednesday afternoon.

The Orioles (3-3) return home to Baltimore for their opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the New York Yankees on Friday. The home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed because of potential storms.

Rodriguez, on Wednesday, pitched five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five. He settled down after giving up those two runs in the bottom of the first.

Reliever Austin Voth gave up three runs in 1.1 innings and took the loss.

The Orioles' offense was limited to two base hits and struck out 15 times. Adam Frazier and Austin Hays had their lone RBIs in the fifth inning.

