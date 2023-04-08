Watch CBS News
Orioles face the Yankees leading series 1-0

The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Baltimore had an 83-79 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Orioles averaged 7.9 hits per game last season while batting a collective .236 and slugging .390.

New York had a 99-63 record overall and a 42-39 record in road games last season. The Yankees averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .241 and slugging .426.

INJURIES: Orioles: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (foot)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (biceps)

New York Yankees (4-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-3)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jhony Brito (0-0); Orioles: Cole Irvin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -128, Orioles +108; over/under is 9 runs

April 8, 2023

