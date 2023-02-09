Orioles' Cedric Mullins takes pride in representing U.S. at World Baseball Classic

BALTIMORE - While the Orioles will be in Sarasota, Florida for spring training, two members of the team will be ramping up competition quicker than the rest.

Outfielder Cedric Mullins and relief pitcher Dillon Tate will represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic, which starts on March 7.

Usually these players have almost two months to get ready for the season but now they will only have a few weeks.

"It's definitely gonna be an adjustment," Mullins said. "I've had talks with some guys just kind of getting the feel for where I kind of need to be."

One of those guys was former Oriole great and 2017 World Baseball Classic star Adam Jones.

Mullins said the fellow centerfielder told him to be at about 80 percent when the tournament begins.

Some of baseball's best from all over the world will be playing in the tournament.

"I'm gonna be around a bunch of well-renowned talent, you know these guys have been doing it for a long time," Mullins said. "It's just an honor to be a part of it."

One of the main things that Mullins is excited about is learning as much as he can from Team USA's hitting coach.

"I hear our hitting coach is Ken Griffey (Jr.)," Mullins said. "So, that will probably be my guy who I stay close to and talk to for a little bit."

This year marks the fifth time the tournament will be held and first since 2017 when the United States took home the trophy.