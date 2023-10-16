One dead after fire at Anne Arundel County home

BALTIMORE -- A person is dead after a residential fire in Pasadena, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Monday.

Officials said that on Saturday, October 14, around 3:04 p.m., firefighters responded to the 900 block of 220th Street, after a resident reported that his home was on fire and another adult occupant was trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story duplex on fire.

After a search of the residence, firefighters found the homeowner, 64-year-old Kathleen Lewis inside the home.

Fire and medical crews pronounced Lewis dead on the scene.

The occupant who called 911 was taken to Bayview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two adults and two teenagers were displaced in the adjoining duplex and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, fire officials said.