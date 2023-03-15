Officers raid ex-Hogan adviser Roy McGrath's Florida home as 'fugitive' search proceeds

BALTIMORE - The Florida home of Roy McGrath, ex-chief of former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was raided Wednesday morning by law enforcement officers.

Video obtained by the Naples News shows officers walking into his home as the manhunt continues after he failed to show up to his federal trial on Monday.

McGrath's defense attorney said FBI agents were executing a search warrant, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The U.S. Marshals Service put out a "wanted poster" and call McGrath a "fugitive."

According to court records, McGrath was set to fly from Florida to Baltimore on Sunday before the start of his trial, but he was a no-show.

McGrath faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

That includes more than $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service, the state agency where he worked before his leading role in the Hogan administration.

Prosecutors said he falsified time sheets while on vacation and stole thousands in state funds to take classes at Harvard.

McGrath's lawyer Joe Murtha told WJZ on Tuesday he has yet to hear from his client. He confirmed Murtha's wife spoke to law enforcement at the couple's home in Naples, Florida. He said she is cooperating with the investigation and has no idea of her husband's whereabouts.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified sent WJZ pictures of armed, plainclothes officers outside the Florida home and said police were outside two houses on McGrath's block.