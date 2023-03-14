Nationwide manhunt for 'fugitive' ex-Hogan advisor Roy McGrath continues after trial no-show

Manhunt continues for ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan after no-show at federal trial

Manhunt continues for ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan after no-show at federal trial

Manhunt continues for ex-chief of staff to former Gov. Hogan after no-show at federal trial

BALTIMORE -- The manhunt continues for Roy McGrath who once served as former Governor Larry Hogan's chief of staff.

McGrath failed to show up for his federal fraud and theft trial on Monday, and a judge signed a warrant for his arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service released a wanted poster for McGrath Tuesday afternoon.

Wanted poster from US Marshals for Roy McGrath, former chief of staff for former Governor Larry Hogan https://t.co/ufpMfQSpYG @wjz pic.twitter.com/4cdjmNPsWU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 14, 2023

McGrath is facing a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges he illegally recorded Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

That includes more than $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service, the state agency where he worked before his leading role in the Hogan administration.

Prosecutors also alleged he falsified time sheets while on a European vacation and stole thousands in state funds to take classes at Harvard.

McGrath's lawyer Joe Murtha told WJZ on Tuesday he has yet to hear from his client. He confirmed Murtha's wife spoke to law enforcement at the couple's home in Naples, Florida. He said she is cooperating with the investigation and has no idea of her husband's whereabouts.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified sent WJZ pictures of armed, plainclothes officers outside the Florida home and said police were outside two houses on McGrath's block.

"I would say there was like three or four at the first house and at Roy's house there was probably about eightish—where there's law enforcement standing outside the house fully armed," the neighbor said. "Not drawn but armed obviously and looking around and seeing as people drive by just, I guess, looking for Roy."

Armed, plainclothes law enforcement were outside ex Hogan chief of staff Roy McGrath’s Naples, Florida home earlier today. McGrath, who failed to show up for his trial, is facing a combined 100-year maximum sentence if found guilty of fraud, theft, other federal charges. @wjz pic.twitter.com/u5lTGzkVFB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 14, 2023

"Did you see them taking anything out of his house?" WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked him. "No, they weren't in the house. They were all at that time on the driveway," he said.

Another neighbor said he saw law enforcement speaking to McGrath's wife and said he was a friend of the couple and remains stunned by what is happening.

On Monday, McGrath's lawyer told WJZ's news partner The Baltimore Banner he last spoke to his client the day before he disappeared.

"I have no idea where he is, and I hope that he's safe. I hope to speak to him very soon," Murtha said outside the federal courthouse.

.According to court records, McGrath was set to fly from Florida to Baltimore on Saturday.

McGrath had to surrender his passport and any weapons. His wife surrendered her gun according to records WJZ obtained.