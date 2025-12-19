Neighbors evacuated after unexplained building collapse in Baltimore

A building collapsed in a North Baltimore neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

At 6:47 p.m., fire officials say they were deployed to the 3628 block of Cottage Avenue for reports of a collapsed building.

When BCFD units arrived, they found that the rear side of the home had collapsed.

Officials have not yet explained what caused the collapse. However, there were no reports of any injuries, and no one was at the home at the time of the incident.

Neighbors residing on both sides of the building were evacuated to ensure that their homes were safe.

The Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Housing are investigating the collapse.