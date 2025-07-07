$50 million in grant awards aim to help Baltimore's vacant property crisis, Maryland governor says

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced $50 million in grant awards to assist in Baltimore's efforts to reduce vacant properties.

The Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative is a program that provides resources to redevelop communities where vacant homes are abundant.

According to Moore, the eligible Baltimore communities have been prioritized due to their redevelopment potential.

"For this to be Maryland's decade, it has to be Baltimore's time," Moore said. "We know that if we want to drive investment and growth in Baltimore City, we need to address its vacant housing crisis. And the future of these properties will be written in coordination with local leaders, because those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. Together, we will build a more vibrant, prosperous, and growing Baltimore for all."

The governor said $15 million will go to Baltimore City and the Maryland Stadium Authority to demolish, stabilize, and acquire vacant properties for redevelopment; $30 million will go toward 16 community development organizations; and $5 million that will go toward large, mixed-use projects from Fiscal Year 2025 to help carry them into their next phase.

There are nearly 13,000 vacant homes in neighborhoods across Baltimore. The city has an ambitious plan to reduce that number to a "functional zero" within the next 15 years at a cost of $3 billion.

"Our collective work to end vacants in Baltimore is built on a shared vision of investing in communities that have long been intentionally disinvested in," said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Today's announcement of the latest round of BVRI grants will accelerate our work to deliver on that vision and will propel our efforts to the next level."

Vacants support fund

Gov. Moore also announced a new Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative Support Fund, which is a partnership that provides additional assistance to community development organizations. Through a partnership with the Maryland Community Investment Corporation, more than $1 million in grants from philanthropic partners have already been approved for the fund, according to the governor's office.

"Philanthropic partners recognize that capital alone isn't enough; expert guidance and gap resources are essential to community development organizations' success," said Matthew D. Gallagher, a Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Council Member. "The rapid assembly of this fund demonstrates how committed Baltimore funders are to matching the State's pace and ambition."

Maryland's battle with a vacant housing crisis

Maryland has made several efforts to address its continuous vacant housing crisis.

In October 2024, Gov. Moore signed an executive order establishing the Reinvest Baltimore program, which combines city, state, and non-profit resources to help revitalize neighborhoods.

Later, Moore announced a $50.8 million investment in the program to accelerate the rehabilitation of vacant properties.

In June 2024, JPMorgan Chase, a company that has been in Baltimore for 130 years, announced an $8.5 million investment into the vacant home crisis, including $6 million for nonprofit organizations addressing the cause.

Baltimore City also passed legislation to triple taxes on vacant homes beginning in 2026, escalating to quadruple rates if owners fail to act.

In March of this year, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a plan that would speed up the property development process in the city while maintaining safety standards and community input.

The plan includes a $3 billion investment and a new Director of Permitting and Development Services role within the mayor's office.