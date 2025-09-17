Downtown Baltimore vacant buildings are being demolished in aftermath of five-alarm fire

Demolition of vacant buildings destroyed by a massive fire in downtown Baltimore two weeks ago along W. Fayette and N. Howard streets has started.

The incident was upgraded to a five-alarm fire and spread across three vacant buildings on September 2.

The Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development said the day after the fire, crews demolished a building on W. Fayette Street.

City officials said the severe damage from the fire required an emergency demolition of multiple vacant structures on the block of Howard Street.

This work is expected to wrap up within the next seven to nine days, keeping Howard Street closed until then.

The Department of Housing and Community Development adds that crews will have to carefully drill and detach historic cast-iron facade pieces on 121 N Howard Street.

The light rail service in the area remains suspended.

Residents reflect

Baltimore residents watched the demolition work on Wednesday, thinking about the days when these buildings were lively.

"I remember being younger, the shops and stuff coming through as a teenager with my grandmother," said resident Pam Rigby.

"My grandmom brought my mom," said Brandy Diggs, another resident. "My mom brought me down here. I brought my own kids down here."

Over the years, the historic structures have gone vacant.

"I think over the years, everyone's been like, 'Why is it just sitting there?'" Diggs said. "You know what I mean? Why are they not going to do anything with it?"

Seeing the buildings come down brings about several different emotions.

"I know it's old," Rigby said. "It probably had to come down, but it's a part of Baltimore, and it's going away. So, that kind of hurts."

"It has been an eyesore for a very long time," Diggs said.

Residents are imagining what could fill its space. They hope that there will be development that will revitalize this area.

"I would hope they would at least do something with it that's helpful for the community," Diggs said. "We need more trees. Can we at least get more trees and green areas?"