NFL announces week 18 game schedule, Ravens to face Bengals Sunday
BALTIMORE — The NFL announced the week 18 game schedule, Monday afternoon.
The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m.
The results of Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game will determine which time they play.
If the Bills win, the game will be played at 4:25, but if Cincinnati wins, the game will be played at 1 p.m.
To see the full week 18 schedule, you can visit the NFL communications website.
