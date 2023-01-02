Watch CBS News
NFL announces week 18 game schedule, Ravens to face Bengals Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — The NFL announced the week 18 game schedule, Monday afternoon.

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m.

The results of Monday night's Buffalo-Cincinnati game will determine which time they play.  

If the Bills win, the game will be played at 4:25, but if Cincinnati wins, the game will be played at 1 p.m. 

To see the full week 18 schedule, you can visit the NFL communications website.  

First published on January 2, 2023 / 5:46 PM

