Newly-acquired ace Corbin Burnes named Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day starting pitcher

BALTIMORE - Corbin Burnes has been named the Baltimore Orioles' Opening Day starting pitcher, Manager Brandon Hyde announced on Sunday.

The Orioles begin the regular season on Thursday, March 28 against the Los Angeles Angels at 3:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

This will be Burnes' third career Opening Day start, with the previous two for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2021 National League Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star was acquired by the Orioles in a trade on February 2.

Burnes, who turned 29 in October, went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year. In the previous three seasons, he had an ERA under 3.00, including when he went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 2021.

The Orioles won 101 games in 2023 and claimed the American League East title. They also made the postseason before losing to the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.