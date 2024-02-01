Watch CBS News
Sports

Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee Brewers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (2/1/2024)
Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (2/1/2024) 01:22

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have made a big trade less than two weeks before Spring Training.

WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that the O's have acquired former Cy Young Winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Left-handed pitcher DL Hall is being traded to Milwaukee as part of the deal, according to the Baltimore Banner's sources.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 8:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.