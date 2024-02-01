Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee Brewers
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have made a big trade less than two weeks before Spring Training.
WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that the O's have acquired former Cy Young Winner Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Left-handed pitcher DL Hall is being traded to Milwaukee as part of the deal, according to the Baltimore Banner's sources.
