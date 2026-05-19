New York man sentenced to 40 years after injuring Maryland sheriff's deputy during police chase

A man was sentenced to 40 years, 20 without the possibility of parole, after he injured a Harford County Sheriff's deputy in a police chase on Interstate 95, according to the county State's Attorney.

Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta, 21, of Yonkers, New York, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder, burglary, evading police and failing to stop at a crash, court officials said. He was ordered to serve half of his 40-year sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Harford County police chase

Manzueta was driving a rented Penske box truck at the time of the chase. He hit several cars after fleeing from a traffic stop in Churchville in August 2025, according to court documents.

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said, "This suspect did his very best to kill a police officer, and just fell short."

During the chase, Manzueta hit a U.S. Mail truck and several other vehicles before getting on I-95 and driving erratically in the wrong direction, court records show. No injuries were reported.

Deputy hit during police chase

Harford County Sheriff's Lieutenant Robert Burgess was hit as he was trying to deploy stop sticks on I-95.

Officials said Burgess was thrown 65 feet in the air after being hit by Manzueta's box truck.

Burgess, a 29-year veteran, was flown to Shock Trauma, where Sheriff Gahler said he was "very lucky to be alive," with a long road to recovery.

According to court officials, Burgess suffered a severe concussion, broken ribs, punctured lung and several other injuries which required nine metal plates to be put into his body.

"He will likely deal wth the lasting effects of the injuries for the rest of his life," said Harford County State's Attorney Alison Healey.

Suspect arrested in New York

Manzueta fled on foot after his truck was forced off the roadway by an officer, court documents show.

Officials tracked Manzueta to New York with help from GPS information from Penske and a smashed cellphone found in the back of the truck. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Rochelle, New York, court documents show.

Stolen cooking oil was found in the back of the truck after the chase. Deputies linked the theft to an Applebee's restaurant in Aberdeen.

Manzueta was also linked to similar thefts in other states, according to Gahler.