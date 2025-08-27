Man arrested in New York for injuring Harford County deputy in chase on I-95

A man was arrested in New York Wednesday after injuring a Harford County Sheriff's deputy in a chase involving a rented truck, Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

The driver of the Penske box truck, identified as Juan Yahir Quiroz Manzueta, 21, of Yonkers, New York, led deputies on a pursuit after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop on Snake Lane in Churchville.

The incident closed a section of Interstate 95 in Aberdeen for several hours Tuesday.

New York man arrested

Gahler said deputies identified Quiroz Manzueta as the suspect on Tuesday night using fingerprints that were found in the truck.

Quiroz Manzueta was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment in New Rochelle, New York, by U.S. Marshals, Gahler said.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault on law enforcement.

Initially, on Tuesday, Gahler said a "suspicious person" was found on I-95 and was unresponsive when police attempted to talk to him.

The person was detained and taken to a hospital, but was let go after officials determined he was not involved in the chase.

Deputy injured in I-95 chase

During the chase with deputies, the box truck hit a U.S. Mail truck and a vehicle with passengers before it got on I-95 south, where officials said it was driving erratically in the wrong direction. No injuries were reported from the crashes.

Maryland State Police also joined the pursuit.

The truck hit Lieutenant Robert Burgess as he was outside of his vehicle, attempting to deploy stop sticks on I-95.

Burges was flown to Shock Trauma and was said to be alert and conscious. He is a 29-year veteran, Gahler said.

"We all understand very clearly, he is very lucky to be alive, and he's going to have a long road to recovery, but I'm encouraged by his good spirits, his family support around him, all things considered," Gahler said Wednesday.

An officer was able to use their vehicle to force the truck off the roadway in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Maryland House exit.

Gahler said Quiroz Manzueta fled on foot down a nearby hill.

The truck was found with cooking oil inside, which deputies linked to a theft at an Applebee's restaurant in Aberdeen.