I-95 closed in both directions after Harford County Sheriff's deputy injured

Interstate 95 is closed in both directions in Harford County after a sheriff's deputy was injured, law enforcement and transportation officials said Tuesday.

The road closure is located at MD-22 (or Exit 85), according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). As of 2 p.m., the closure extends to the exit for Maryland House.

The closure is due to extensive police activity in Aberdeen in response to an injured deputy, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy was taken to Shock Trauma and was alert and conscious at the time, sheriff's officials said.

Around 1:05 p.m., officials said a suspect was in custody.

It is currently unclear how the deputy was injured or the extent of their injuries.

One viewer shared photos while stopped on I-95 of a helicopter flying overhead around 12:30 p.m.

The Maryland State Highway Administration recommends drivers use US-1 or US-40 as an alternative route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.