New live music venue, Vibe, opens at Annapolis Town Center

BALTIMORE - Annapolis has a new live music venue, now located in the Annapolis Town Center.

Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting announced the opening of Vibe, a 500-person capacity music venue where guests can enjoy the region's most popular bands and entertainers.

"Our mission is to provide a top entertainment destination in the Annapolis regional area with great concert experiences and unforgettable nights out," said co-founder Ivano Scotto.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art light and sound system, the 10,000 sq. ft. space boasts two expansive bars to serve upscale bar food, specialty cocktails, wine and beer.

According to a press release, the "creative chef-driven menu" offers finger foods and shareables like Ahi Tuna Bites and handhelds like Tacos al Pastor.

The interior design of Vibe is intended to appeal to a mix of music genres and ages.

Vibe has psychedelic poster-style wall coverings anchor two billiard tables. Jacquard curtains, iridescent pendant lights and red-tufted booths provide a classic, yet funky vibe.

Vibe's doors are open weekly from Thursday - Sunday at 7 p.m.

Live bands play Thursday, Fridays and Saturday nights with house DJs before and during breaks.

Sunday night is Latin Night featuring popular Latin DJs.

A few shows have already been confirmed at the venue for this year, with the M-80's on Friday, Dec. 2, Turning the Tide taking the stage on Saturday, Dec. 3 and DJ Eze from El Sol 107.9 FM radio station to spin hot Latin tracks on Sunday, Dec. 4.

For more information, visit Vibe's website.