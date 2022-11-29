Watch CBS News
Local News

New live music venue, Vibe, opens at Annapolis Town Center

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Annapolis has a new live music venue, now located in the Annapolis Town Center.

Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting announced the opening of Vibe, a 500-person capacity music venue where guests can enjoy the region's most popular bands and entertainers.

"Our mission is to provide a top entertainment destination in the Annapolis regional area with great concert experiences and unforgettable nights out," said co-founder Ivano Scotto. 

Equipped with a state-of-the-art light and sound system, the 10,000 sq. ft. space boasts two expansive bars to serve upscale bar food, specialty cocktails, wine and beer. 

According to a press release, the "creative chef-driven menu" offers finger foods and shareables like Ahi Tuna Bites and handhelds like Tacos al Pastor. 

The interior design of Vibe is intended to appeal to a mix of music genres and ages. 

Vibe has psychedelic poster-style wall coverings anchor two billiard tables. Jacquard curtains, iridescent pendant lights and red-tufted booths provide a classic, yet funky vibe.

Vibe's doors are open weekly from Thursday - Sunday at 7 p.m. 

Live bands play Thursday, Fridays and Saturday nights with house DJs before and during breaks. 

Sunday night is Latin Night featuring popular Latin DJs. 

A few shows have already been confirmed at the venue for this year, with the M-80's on Friday, Dec. 2, Turning the Tide taking the stage on Saturday, Dec. 3 and DJ Eze from El Sol 107.9 FM radio station to spin hot Latin tracks on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

For more information, visit Vibe's website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.