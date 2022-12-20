Navigating your holiday travel safely with frigid, wintry conditions forecasted

BALTIMORE - WJZ wants to make sure that you make it to your holiday travel destinations safely.

That's why our First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for Thursday through Christmas Day. Rain, cold temperatures and even wintry weather are in the forecast.

AAA says about 113 million Americans will be traveling across the country.

"Here in Maryland, it's about 2.2 million that will be traveling and the vast majority, about 90 percent, or two million, will be driving," Ragina Ali, with AAA said.

This year, drivers need to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous weather.

"We plan to go to White Plains, NY," Baltimore resident Valarie Perez-Schere said. "It's about a four-hour drive from Baltimore in good weather."

We talked to drivers who are hesitant to hit the road for the holiday.

"Now, with eyes on the weather, we're just going to play it by ear," Perez-Schere said.

I'm sure many remember the traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

It happened almost a year ago.

Drivers were stuck on the highway for more than 24 hours as a snowstorm moved through the region.

"We really don't want to miss, but I have a terrible fear of getting stranded on I-95 in a storm," Perez-Schere said.

Travel experts say if you do plan to travel to plan ahead.

"I try to be a little bit careful and I do some defensive driving," Baltimore resident Chiemeka Uma said.

Make sure you have an emergency kit in your car, and when in doubt, re-plan your travel.

"Bag it and head back home," Perez-Schere said. "Nothing's worth dying on the road."

Here is a list of the items AAA says you should have in your roadside emergency kit:

The kit should include the following:

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Snow shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Ice scraper with brush,

Jumper cables

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves), and blankets

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

First-aid kit

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

Mobile phone, charger and power bank