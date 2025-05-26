Classes resume at National Fire Academy in Maryland after federal funding freeze

Classes at the National Fire Academy in Maryland resumed after a pause due to federal funding freezes and staffing cuts, according to a group of state lawmakers.

The training academy, which serves first responders across the nation, halted classes in early March after the Trump administration called for an evaluation of programs and spending.

What is the National Fire Academy?

The National Fire Academy opened in 1973 to address an increase in fatal fires across the nation.

Firefighters and other first responders travel to the academy in Emmisburg, Maryland, to take advantage of free training programs funded by the federal government.

The academy was about to welcome a new class of officers in March when instructors were directed to cancel travel.

"It's not a 'nice to have.' It is the one avenue we have to bring people from all over the country to learn from and with each other," former Maryland fire chief March Bashoor said at the time. "If we want to continue to have one of the premier fire services in the world, we need to have the National Fire Academy."

National Fire Academy trainings resume

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. April McClain Delaney announced on May 22 that training at the National Fire Academy would restart immediately.

After the announcement of the pause in trainings, several Maryland lawmakers, including Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, penned a letter demanding answers about the pause in classes from the Trump administration.

Though classes will restart, Rep. Delaney said the group did not receive a response to their letter.

"The Trump Administration's decision to abruptly cancel these classes made no sense – and what's more, it risked significant harm to our communities and those who protect them," Sen. Van Hollen said.