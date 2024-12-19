Randallstown NAACP calls for crack down on gun violence after Towson mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- The Randallstown NAACP is calling on Maryland leaders to crack down on gun violence after a fiery crash and mass shooting that left a Baltimore City man dead, and nine other people injured in Towson Tuesday night.

Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Baltimore County Police said they were investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court in Parkville, just minutes from the scene of the mass shooting the night before.

"My prayers go out to all the victims in this matter, the community, and the police. This type of violence will never be the norm in Baltimore County. I am confident that the person or persons responsible will be caught. We will be asking for the maximum sentence with no parole on conviction for this mass shooting," Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman wrote.

The statement also said that the Randallstown NAACP would be working with Maryland leaders to introduce a bill that would make it a felony to carry and wear stolen or illegal firearms, including ghost guns.

"This would carry a minimum one-year sentence with no parole or diminution credits If after three years the person has not been arrested or convicted of another crime it will drop to a misdemeanor. We must get serious when adults and juveniles carry illegal guns," the NAACP detailed.

According to current Maryland law, possessing a ghost gun is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $10,000.

Gun violence in Maryland

The number of injuries and deaths involving firearms rose this year across the country, prompting the U.S. Surgeon General to declare gun violence a public health crisis in June.

According to data from CBS News, there were 3157 victims of reported gun violence in Baltimore City within the past year - including victims of shootings, fatal, non-fatal, and any armed encounters. 172 of those victims died as a result of those incidents, according to the data.

In November, the owner of Kerb, a late-night fast food restaurant in Towson, was assaulted at gunpoint after confronting a group of people urinating outside the businesses.

On December 9, a 19-year-old man was found shot in the 900 block of Beaverbank Circle in Towson. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

In Howard County, school leaders have begun increasing security measures, after a student accused of murder was arrested on Tuesday in one of the district's schools.

Harford County schools also started ramping up security measures. In September, 15-year-old Joppatowne High School student Warren Grant died after he was shot inside a school bathroom.

Responses from Maryland leaders

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has made intentional efforts to fight gun violence. In December, Brown joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general to hold the firearms industry accountable for its impact on gun violence.

Brown also joined Washington, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb in a lawsuit against three Maryland gun shops in September.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has also made efforts to combat gun violence. In November, Scott touted the success of the city's Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, which he says contributed to a 24% decrease in homicides in Baltimore City and a 34% decrease in non-fatal shootings between 2023 and 2024. Those stats come after a historic 20% reduction in homicides in 2023.