Joppatowne High School students return to class Thursday following deadly shooting

New safety measures put in place at Joppatowne High as students head back to the classroom

BALTIMORE -- Joppatowne High School is implementing new safety measures as students return to classes following a deadly shooting that rattled the community.

Tenth and twelfth graders are returning Thursday, with increased security presence on campus.

Students are prohibited from bringing bookbags to school. Any bag large enough to carry a laptop or books will be confiscated, and the student will be searched.

Principal Erica Richardson announced that new lockers will be installed next week, requiring students to store their belongings there during the school day.

"We want our students to be able to process and decompress throughout the day. We also want students who are ready to, to be able to continue with their instruction," Richardson stated.

The school is offering flexible lesson plans and grief counselors to help students transition back.

"Returning to school is essential to reestablish consistency for our students as we process this tragedy," a school official said in a video message to parents.

Thursday and Friday will be early release days, with students dismissed three hours early. All students will return tomorrow, with regular hours resuming on Monday.

School officials emphasize these measures are temporary as the community works to restore a sense of normalcy and safety.