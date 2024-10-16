Juvenile Services Secretary feeling renewed heat after murder arrest of Howard High student

Juvenile Justice Secretary pressured after Howard Co. teen arrested for murder

BALTIMORE -- Vincent Schiraldi, Maryland's Secretary of Juvenile Services, is feeling renewed pressure from Maryland's Joint Republican Caucus after a 17-year-old accused of murder was arrested at Howard High School on Tuesday.

Police said the student was under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services with an ankle monitor when he was taken into custody and a loaded gun was found in his backpack.

"It's just too much," said Maryland House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy. "Who is supervising these offenders? Who is monitoring them? We need accountability."

The student, who was denied bond on Wednesday, is being charged as an adult for the murder of 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan, who was found shot to death in a vehicle behind an office building early Saturday in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, October 9, and McLellan was reported missing in Baltimore on Thursday, October 10.

"We are very concerned"

On Oct. 1, the Joint Republican Caucus sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, calling for the removal of Secretary Schiraldi from his position.

Pippy re-upped that call after learning the 17-year-old with a prior criminal history was arrested with a firearm at the school.

"We are very concerned, beyond concerned that under his leadership, these issues are becoming more prevalent," Pippy said.

Maryland Department of Juvenile Services said in a statement to WJZ, "DJS is committed to working with all stakeholders to create safer communities by providing rehabilitative services that hold youth accountable while strengthening their support systems."

Juvenile justice commission

The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) announced that a 26-member commission will review and report on juvenile services, facilities, and programs in Maryland, working to reform detention policies and begin new supportive programming for justice-involved youth.

The goal is to rework how DJS handles juveniles who break the law with a new statewide Commission on Juvenile Justice Reform and Emerging Best Practices.

The commission is supposed to have its first meeting this month.

"I think the intentions are good, to try to rehabilitate someone, but it also potentially puts my child, I have a child at Howard High School, at risk, and that concerns me," parent Mark Flagg said.