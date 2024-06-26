Gun violence declared public health crisis by U.S. Surgeon General, Baltimore sees downward trend

BALTIMORE -- More adolescent children are killed in the country by gun violence every year than anything else.

This week, the U.S Surgeon General declared gun violence a public health crisis, driven by the fast-growing number of injuries and deaths involving firearms in the country...including right here in Maryland.

A Johns Hopkins researcher says the gun violence numbers here in the state are trending down, but the problem remains at an all-time high.

The advisory issued by the U.S Surgeon General hopes to call attention to the fact that this is a problem in our country, and we need a solution...fast.

Researchers say the numbers show that changes need to be made on a state and federal level.

U.S surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis,

telling CBS News that too many people are living in fear every day.

"Right now, 6 in 10 Americans are worried about losing a loved one to gun violence, half of our kids are worried about a shooting in their school and gun violence has now become the leading cause of death among kids and teens," Murthy said.

To drive down gun deaths, Murthy called on the U.S to ban automatic rifles, introduce universal background checks for purchasing guns, and pass stricter laws.

"My hope is if we understand this as a kids issue, that we will raise it on the priority list," Murthy also said.

The announcement comes as Baltimore prepares to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Brooklyn homes mass shooting that left two dead and 28 others injured.

"Keeping firearms out of the hands of people who are at risk to self or to others is what we try to do," Josh Horwitz, co-director of Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence, said.



Josh Horwitz also stated data shows that gun violence in Baltimore is trending down, but nationwide the CDC says more than 48-thousand-people died from gun injuries in 2022, with death by suicide leading over homicide.

Horwitz says while Maryland has firearm laws in place, the problem goes beyond the border.

"The issue is that other states don't have them, and guns come in from other states," Horwitz explained.

He believes the declaration will now open doors for possible solutions on a state and federal level across the country.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown released a statement agreeing with the U.S surgeon general, adding this is more than a crisis, but an epidemic.