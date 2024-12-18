Police investigating report of shots fired near scene of deadly Towson mass shooting
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported shooting near the scene of a mass shooting and fiery crash that took place in Towson Tuesday night.
Police said around 3:00 p.m. that they were investigating in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court in Parkville, the department said.
A Baltimore City man died, and nine other people were injured in Tuesday's incident.
Police said that while no victim has been located, detectives in the area detained four persons of interest.