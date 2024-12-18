Police investigating report of shots fired near scene of deadly Towson mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported shooting near the scene of a mass shooting and fiery crash that took place in Towson Tuesday night.

Police said around 3:00 p.m. that they were investigating in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court in Parkville, the department said.

A Baltimore City man died, and nine other people were injured in Tuesday's incident.

#BCoPD is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a shots fired call in the area of Wycombe Way and Glenbarr Court, 21234. No victim have been located at this time. pic.twitter.com/cl3QiqPzAs — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 18, 2024

Police said that while no victim has been located, detectives in the area detained four persons of interest.