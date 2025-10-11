Man wanted for Baltimore murder arrested in North Carolina

A 55-year-old man who is accused of a Baltimore murder was arrested Saturday in North Carolina, according to city police.

Officers said Charles Anthony Boatwright, 55, was involved in the killing of 56-year-old Randolph Smith on July 13.

The alleged murder happened in the 3900 block of Frederick Avenue. Officers said Smith was found injured around 1:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Violent crime down in Baltimore

According to data from the Baltimore Police Department, Smith's death was one of 16 homicides reported in the city in July.

In August, the city recorded six homicides, and in September, 11 homicides were recorded, data shows.

While cases fluctuate slightly month to month, Baltimore continues to see dramatic progress in lowering violent crime.

Since 2023, both non-fatal shootings and homicides have declined by 50%, according to the mayor's office.

As of Oct. 1, homicides are down 30% and non-fatal shootings are down 20% compared to the same timeframe in 2024, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

In 2023, the city recorded 249 homicides, according to data from the Maryland Crime Dashboard. In 2024, the city saw 199 homicides.

So far in 2025, 102 homicides have been reported in Baltimore, data shows.

The city recorded its 100th homicide on Sept. 25 after the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man, police said.

According to the mayor's office, Baltimore reached 100 homicides by mid-July in 2024, and in 2023, the city's 100th homicide was reported in May.