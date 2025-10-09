55-year-old man wanted for July homicide in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore police are searching for 55-year-old Charles Anthony Boatright, who is wanted in connection with a homicide in July.

Police believe Boatright was involved in the death of 56-year-old Randolph Smith on July 13 in the 3900 block of Frederick Avenue.

Police said officers found Smith injured from a shooting around 1:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information on Boatright's whereabouts is asked to contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Violent crime in Baltimore

Baltimore and Maryland leaders have been boasting about the major decline in violence over the past couple of years.

As of Thursday morning, Baltimore Police have responded to 106 homicides in 2025, compared to 152 at this point in 2024.

According to the Baltimore City Gun Violence Tracker, of the 475 people shot in the city within the past 12 months, the majority of the victims are between the ages of 22 and 25.

In 2023, there were 3,491 victims of gun violence reported, and in 2024, 2,728 cases were reported. In the last 12 months, 2,525 gun violence victims were recorded, data shows, which includes fatal shootings to injuries, to threats with a firearm.