Mullins hits a 3-run homer to start a six-run inning, leading Orioles past the Diamondbacks 7-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Cedric Mullins started a six-run fourth inning with a three-run blast, Kyle Bradish threw six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Saturday night.

The Orioles — who snapped a two-game skid — haven't lost three straight games since July 1. They pushed to 84-51 for the season, which is the best record in the American League.

Arizona has lost four of its last five as it tries to keep pace in a crowded race for the three National League wild-card spots.

The D-backs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third. Ketel Marte's RBI double — a chopper over Baltimore first baseman Ryan O'Hearn head — scored the first run while Alek Thomas followed with a run-scoring groundout.

But Baltimore responded quickly. Mullins launched his three-run homer in the fourth on a no-doubter to right — scoring O'Hearn and Austin Hays — and the Orioles continued to unleash a string of hits against D-backs rookie Slade Cecconi, with Adam Frazier and James McCann delivering back-to-back RBI doubles and Adley Rutschman adding an RBI single.

Six straight Baltimore hitters reached base on the way to a 6-2 lead. Rutschman added a solo homer in the seventh — his 17th long ball of the year — to make it 7-2.

Bradish (10-6) gave up two runs on four hits over six innings, walking three and striking out six. It was the right-hander's fourth consecutive quality start.

Cecconi (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. Marte had two of the D-backs' five hits. Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day because of an illness. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Mountcastle was feeling better.

Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in the right elbow with a pitch in the third. The D-backs said he left the game with right hand discomfort.

UP NEXT

The three-game series ends on Sunday. The D-backs will start RHP Zac Gallen (14-6, 3.32 ERA), while the Orioles counter with RHP Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA).

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)