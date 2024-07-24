Maryland Weather: Scattered storms, beautiful weekend ahead!

BALTIMORE-- Tropical humidity along with scattered storms continue through Thursday. A fantastic weekend of weather follows.

The air is warm and muggy and we'll see more in the way of scattered showers and storms possible through the evening hours. The greatest risk of widespread heavier storms will be across southern Maryland, but the entire area has the chance of a heavy shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay very warm and muggy in the middle to upper 80s.

Expect warm and muggy weather tonight. A leftover isolated shower is possible along with patchy areas of fog. Lows will be quite warm in the middle 70s.

Thursday will be our last very warm and tropical-like day with high humidity levels. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. We could see some stronger thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours with isolated pockets of damaging winds possible. In addition to downpours, frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible along with some small hail. The greatest risk for storms is 2 PM and 8 PM Thursday.

Humidity levels will fall late Thursday night, but the drop off in humidity will be most noticeable Friday. Friday looks fantastic with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, a northerly breeze, and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We'll continue with the nice weather right through the weekend. Go ahead and make outdoor plans! Both days feature sunshine with highs near 90°. Humidity levels over the weekend will stay nice and low.

Monday will be a transition day with increasing humidity and the chance for a few showers later in the day, mainly well west of Baltimore. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be tropical in terms of humidity with some drenching afternoon and evening thunderstorms in some places. These will be of the hit or miss variety. Highs will be in the lower 90s, however, it will feel hotter with the high humidity.