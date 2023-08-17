MTA bus strikes, critically injures man on scooter near Morgan State University

Pedestrian in critical condition following collision with MTA bus

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Transit Administration bus struck and injured a man who was riding a scooter near Morgan State University early Thursday, according to transportation officials.

The man was traveling on a scooter near the intersection of Hillen Road and Argonne Drive when the bus struck him a few minutes after midnight, transportation officials said.

WJZ staff observed that the bus was traveling along a bus route that passengers use to get to Moravia in Northeast Baltimore and Rogers Avenue Station in Northwest Baltimore.

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he remains in critical condition, according to transportation officials.

MTA Police are investigating the collision, transportation officials said.