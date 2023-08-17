Watch CBS News
MTA bus strikes, critically injures man on scooter near Morgan State University

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Transit Administration bus struck and injured a man who was riding a scooter near Morgan State University early Thursday, according to transportation officials.

The man was traveling on a scooter near the intersection of Hillen Road and Argonne Drive when the bus struck him a few minutes after midnight, transportation officials said.

WJZ staff observed that the bus was traveling along a bus route that passengers use to get to Moravia in Northeast Baltimore and Rogers Avenue Station in Northwest Baltimore.

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where he remains in critical condition, according to transportation officials.

MTA Police are investigating the collision, transportation officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

