Top-ranked Mount Carmel sets sights on Baltimore Catholic League Tournament title

In just two years, head coach Tony Martin has taken Mount Carmel to its highest peak.

At 31-4, the Cougars have their eyes set on the Baltimore Catholic League championship.

"They actually trust and they believe and they care about each other and they care about this school and the community," Martin said.

Martin is one of Baltimore's winningest high school coaches, having won titles at Archbishop Spalding and John Carroll.

Mount Carmel is the top seed entering the league tournament which starts on Thursday at Loyola University. Not only that, the Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time in the school's history.

Last year, Mount Carmel lost 10 games and ended its season with a loss to Archbishop Spalding.

Martin said the program just needed a "culture change."

"Last year, we took over, we needed a culture change, and that took a little bit of time," Martin said.

This year, Martin has gotten the most out of his players by stressing accountability.

"I think really just being affirming and positive while still keeping to your standards and making sure these guys understand that we believe in them and that we love them," Martin said. "They're going to have to be held accountable so we've just preached a collective accountability."