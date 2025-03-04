Top-ranked Mount Carmel claims first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship

Mount Carmel, ranked No. 1 in the state, secured its first-ever Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship on Monday.

The Cougars led from start to finish for their 53-38 win over Mount St. Joseph in the championship game at Reitz Arena at Loyola University.

Mount Carmel (34-4) had previously been in the championship game one time in the tournament's 54-year history.

"It's been some bumps, getting guys to galvanize to be able to come together," Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin said. "(To) watch them grow over the two years, it means a lot and a lot to the community. God has blessed me."

Monday's win capped off a historic season for the Cougars, who also won the BCL regular season. They also won their first MIAA A conference title this season.

"It means a lot to put my stamp on it," Mount Carmel guard Rodney Scott said. "I had a rough year. I lost my father in may. I played through him and not giving up, keep playing and striving for greatness."