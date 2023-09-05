Motorcyclist dies following Labor Day collision on Maryland's Columbia Pike

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed his 2006 Yamaha R6 in Columbia, Maryland, on Monday, according to the Howard County Police.

The man and his passenger, a woman, were traveling north on U.S. Route 29 at Rivers Edge Road around 8:30 p.m. when for some reason the motorcycle they were traveling on left the road, police said.

They were both ejected from the motorcycle and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.

That is where the man was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman is still in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his relatives have been notified, police said.