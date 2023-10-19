Morgan State hosting first football game since Homecoming Week shooting

BALTIMORE - The first home football game since the mass shooting on Morgan State University's campus is set for Thursday evening against North Carolina Central University.

The Bears are slated to take on the Eagles at 7:30 p.m.

This is one of the first major events that welcomes back the public following a shooting on Oct. 3 that left five people injured,Morgan State University mass shooting: 5 shot on campus, search for suspect ongoing including four MSU students.

"I hope it reaches out to the community, not just for Morgan students or Morgan families, but for the whole community," Morgan State alumnus Glenny Moore said. "I grew up down the street and it would be good to see young boys and girls coming over and enjoying the game and also feel safe. I see that security has added more officers, so that's good. I just hope the community feels safe coming out in the future."

The incident followed Homecoming Coronation, which set off a series of cancellations and postponements of other events that week while law enforcement worked to identify the shooters.

Two people from Washington D.C. have been connected in the case, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, Baltimore Police said.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, is still being sought by investigators including the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police consider Williams "armed and dangerous". Anyone who comes into contact with the suspect is asked to call 911.

The mass shooting acted as a catalyst for new security changes on campus.

The university president recently announced a multi-million-dollar plan to enhance security measures across campus, which involves the enclosure of 90 percent of campus.

The school has also increased its police presence.

There are separate rewards being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the second suspect.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Williams.

Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges.

Federal officials said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.

Individuals with time-sensitive information can contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Maresca directly at 202-819-5058.