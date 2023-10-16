Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Marshals searching for second suspect in Morgan State shooting

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | October 16, 2023
Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | October 16, 2023 02:36

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in locating the second suspect in a shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

jovon-williams-wanted-poster.jpg

Officials said 18-year-old Javon Williams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, and related charges.  

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting last week.  He is charged as a co-defendant. 

Related: Teen charged in Morgan State University mass shooting, second suspect identified

The U.S. Department of Justice said Williams was already wanted for his involvement in a drugs and guns conspiracy case.  A warrant for William's arrest was issued in July.  

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Williams arrest. 

Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges. 

Federal officials said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.  Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.

Individuals with time-sensitive information can contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Maresca directly at 202-819-5058.

Related Coverage:

First published on October 16, 2023 / 2:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.