U.S. Marshals searching for second suspect in Morgan State shooting

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in locating the second suspect in a shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

Officials said 18-year-old Javon Williams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, and related charges.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting last week. He is charged as a co-defendant.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Williams was already wanted for his involvement in a drugs and guns conspiracy case. A warrant for William's arrest was issued in July.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Williams arrest.

Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges.

Federal officials said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit tips via the USMS Tips App.

Individuals with time-sensitive information can contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Maresca directly at 202-819-5058.

