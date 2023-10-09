Alumni greets Morgan State students as classes resume for first time since homecoming shooting

BALTIMORE - Classes resumed at Morgan State University on Monday for the first time since a shooting rattled the campus during homecoming week.

All five victims have been released from the hospital.

As students returned to class on Monday, alumni greeted students on Morgan State's campus.

Throughout campus, there are signs that read "Morgan Strong."

One student told WJZ he feels this shooting brought students together.

Tuesday will be a week since the shooting near the Marshall Apartment Complex dorms on campus. Police have not announced any arrests.

The university returned to normal operations on Monday at abnormal times.

"Of course, it feels uneasy, but it's like, we also have to keep going because we're all here to graduate," said freshman Jaden Taylor. "I feel like this actually helped us come together stronger."

Law enforcement on Friday: announced a $9,000 reward for information leading to arrests and charges.

Flyers have been distributed flyers with images of persons of interest.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed ballistics evidence reveals there were two shooters.

"For sure, we're still thinking about it," Taylor said. "It's just, you know, detectives are on it."

Dozens, this past weekend, marched on campus despite homecoming events being canceled or postponed in the wake of the shooting.

"It was hard to come back, but, I also feel like community is a big thing for me," student Josephine Michaelson said.

"Allowing it to kind of hinder you and further yourself and changing how you go about things is allowing whatever happened to win, so I kind of wanted to get back to class and get back in the hang of things," student Marcus Griffin said.

Students said professors have been lenient on the return after the three-day academic break.

Some offered virtual, or hybrid, attendance as the university's president urged flexibility.