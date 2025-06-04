More clouds for Thursday across Maryland; rain arrives this weekend

Skies will turn increasingly cloudy Wednesday night across Maryland as a storm system currently drenching parts of the Southeast U.S. gradually pushes northward. While rain will remain south of the region for now, the arrival of thicker cloud cover and rising humidity will help keep overnight low temperatures elevated—settling in the low to mid-60s for most of the area.

On Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. While much of Central Maryland will remain dry, a stray afternoon shower is possible south of Baltimore, especially across Southern Maryland and parts of the Lower Eastern Shore. Temperatures will vary considerably across the state depending on proximity to the storm system. Highs will reach the low 80s along the Lower Eastern Shore, climb to the mid-80s in the Baltimore metro area, and could touch 90 degrees in western Maryland, particularly in areas outside of the mountains where drier air and more sunshine prevail.

Friday will begin with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine should increase into the afternoon. Temperatures will respond accordingly, with highs soaring into the upper 80s across much of the region. The heat and building instability will lead to a growing risk of scattered thunderstorms in western Maryland later in the day.

Saturday brings the best chance for widespread showers and storms. The storm system will track farther north and east, spreading moisture across a broad swath of the Mid-Atlantic. While not everyone will see consistent rainfall, pockets of heavier downpours will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover and rain-cooled air will keep temperatures lower, with highs struggling to reach 80 degrees and many spots remaining in the 70s.

By Sunday, rain chances will decrease somewhat, though a few isolated showers or storms could still develop during the afternoon. Expect highs to hover near 80 degrees under a mix of clouds and sun.

The new workweek starts off unsettled. Monday will feature scattered rain and thunderstorm chances, with highs again near 80 degrees. On Tuesday, a stronger disturbance is expected to arrive, significantly increasing the risk for showers and storms across much of the area. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s to low 80s depending on cloud cover and storm development.

A more stable pattern looks likely for mid to late next week, with drier air returning and sunshine becoming more dominant from Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will remain seasonable in the low to mid-80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s—setting up a pleasant stretch of early summer weather to close out the week.