Moo Moo Cows ice cream shop in Baltimore vandalized for third time, owners say

Moo Moo Cows, an ice cream shop in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, was vandalized for the third time in less than a month, according to a social media post by the business.

The vandalism forced the business to close on Wednesday to address damage that included a broken window and paint thrown inside.

Moo Moo Cows said on Facebook that the incident occurred Tuesday night.

The shop is asking anyone with video from 1:15 a.m. to 1:40 a.m. Tuesday of a car heading eastbound on East Hamburg Street or East Wheeling Street, or westbound on East Henrietta Street or South Charles Street, to reach out.

"I think it's awful. It's definitely a targeted thing, and I think it's horrific," said Meg Eill, who works in Baltimore.

Between these three incidents, the owners say they are looking at more than $10,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 443-261-2697. WJZ has contacted Baltimore Police for additional details.

Previous vandalism incidents

The shop, located in the 900 block of Light Street, was first vandalized on July 30, just before midnight, when police said two suspects caused damage that temporarily closed the business.

The owners told WJZ that "two young males in hoodies" threw two bricks and a rock through the front windows. One brick traveled 12 feet into the shop, smashing the glass on the main display cabinet.

The suspects fled on East Hamburg Street toward Light Street before running back on East Hamburg Street toward South Charles Street, according to the business owners.

On Aug. 8, security cameras captured three people throwing rocks and bricks at the front windows around 3:30 a.m., forcing another temporary closure.

"I shake my head every time you do a report about this, because what can you say? It shouldn't be happening, but unfortunately, it is," Eill said.

Personal attacks?

In early August, the owners of Moo Moo Cows told WJZ that the attacks felt personal.

"It is very disheartening," said co-owner William Runnebaum. "It's heartbreaking to us. You know, we've got a nice little community ice cream shop that is always filled with, you know, families and kids."

Neighbors said it's disappointing to see the owners go through this.

"It is a shame that they go through today. They don't do nothing, nobody," said Brad Cosgrove.

"They're good guys," added Charles Swaggerty. "Man, I don't know why they keep getting messed with."

Federal Hill crime concerns

Baltimore residents have expressed concern about increased crime in Federal Hill.

On one July weekend, 35 cars were broken into in and around Federal Hill.

That same weekend, burglars hit two businesses: the Papa John's location on South Hanover Street and Facci Ristorante on Light Street.

Residents told WJZ they felt the neighborhood had become plagued by juvenile crime.

Police increased enforcement in Federal Hill's entertainment district after a 39-year-old woman was shot in early August.

Business owners have called for more enforcement and action from city leaders, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott has acknowledged that while the city has seen major crime reductions, more work remains to be done.