Maryland mother charged with murdering 11-year-old daughter found unfit to stand trial

A Maryland mother charged with the murder of her 11-year-old daughter has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

Keyona Dillon, 34, of Middle River, was deemed unfit to stand trial during a competency hearing Monday morning.

Dillon was charged in January, after police alleged that she killed her children's 4 pets before she choked and strangled her daughter London Olsen.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Firethorn Road in Middle River on Jan. 23 for a call about cardiac arrest. When they arrived at Dillon's home, they found Olsen dead in the basement of their home.

Charging documents reveal gruesome details

According to charging documents, Dillon's 5-year-old daughter told detectives that Dillon had killed the family's four pets with a hammer the previous night and then choked London.

Authorities said Dillon displayed erratic behavior, refusing to be interviewed by detectives, and making unsubstantiated claims about exposing child sex rings and other unrelated groups.

Dillon was initially held without bail pending the evaluation of her competency to stand trial, after displaying similar concerning behavior in court.

According to court documents, Dillon said she was in fear that London was having sexual relations with Keyona's other children's father. Despite these allegations, police found no evidence of sexual abuse or forced entry during their investigation.