Middle River woman charged with murder in death of her 11-year-old daughter

Middle River mother charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter

Baltimore County Police have charged a Middle River woman with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter after encountering a gruesome scene at her home.

Keyona Dillon, 34, was arrested around noon Thursday when officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a cardiac arrest, according to police. The police were called after Dillon went to a neighbor's home and reported that her daughter, London Olsen, was dead in the home's basement, according to charging documents.

After police officers found the girl dead in the basement with blood around her mouth and bruises on her body, they tried to ask Dillon what happened. But she was erratic, refused to answer questions, and declined to elaborate on the identities of the other children at the residence.

Police said they found three more children inside the home unharmed.

Dillon remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. She refused to sign her court appearance papers.

