Middle River residents devastated after storm damages homes: "It was violent."

BALTIMORE -- Middle River neighbors woke up to devastation Thursday after an intense storm barreled through and damaged homes.

Debra Small has lived in her Williams Estates neighborhood home for 11 years. She said the storm Wednesday night traumatized her.

"Never have I experienced that," she said. "Never do I want to go through that again. It was quick. But it was violent."

Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, Small heard strong winds and a loud boom.

"It seemed like 10 minutes the way it came through here," she said.

In that short period of time, Small's picnic furniture flipped over, pieces of her roof flew off, and the wind snatched the awning in the back of her home.

"I can't find it," she said. I rode around the neighborhood. The awning is so big. That I was like it's got to be on top of somebody's house. Or in between somebody's house or behind the house. I could not find my awning nowhere."

Blocks away, Phyllis Isenhour opened her door last night to throw out some trash. But gusts of wind burst through and pushed her back with force.

"All of a sudden I got thrown up against the wall in my hallway," Isenhour said. "And I got scared because I didn't know what it was."

Isenhour had spinal surgery back in late March, and now she is in more pain.

The storm ripped shingles off the middle of her roof as her gutter now hangs off the edge above her front door. One of her roof panels is lodged in a tree in the front of her home.

Tiny pieces of insulation coated her car and the outside of her home after the wind ripped the insulation from underneath her home.

Isenhour is consumed with worry about how to pay for the damage to the home she's lived in for 16 years.

"I don't have insurance to pay for this and it's just devastating," she said. "You know because I feel like I get ahead and then all of a sudden something happens to where it throws me back, and then what am I going to do."

Baltimore County firefighters made their rounds in the neighborhood Thursday morning to take photos of the damage and talk to residents.

Neighbors were told to go to the nearby community center and to bring their IDs and pictures of their property damage so they can get the help they need.