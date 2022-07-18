Meet the democratic candidates in Maryland's race for governor

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is profiling candidates on the Maryland primary ballot. Today, we're highlighting the democratic race for governor.

First, let's look at the campaign of John King.

King has been a public servant for much of his life.

He served as Barack Obama's education secretary in the waning years of the Obama administration.

"I bring the combination of vision for a more just and prosperous future for the state where we have world-class schools throughout the state, where we take on climate change," King said of his campaign.

King said that if he is elected, he plans to focus on the long-term picture.

But he intends to do that with an emphasis on education, reproductive freedom, affordable housing, and public safety like mental health services and violence prevention programs.

"We have to make sure we have the strongest laws in Maryland to protect people and keep everyone safe," he said.

King's opponent is Doug Gansler who served eight years as Maryland's attorney general.

Gansler says it is critical that the state's next governor has experience in the criminal justice system.

"Crime is exploding right now," he said. "We need somebody in the governor's chair who has a background in criminal justice."

Gansler says his focus is on crime. If elected, he wants to add 1,000 police officers to the Baltimore Police Department.

"I think crime is holding Maryland back," he said. "You see it in Baltimore City where people are leaving, businesses are leaving so part of it is to drive crime down and lift justice."