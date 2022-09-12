MD's 7 sports wagering facilities contribute $477K to state in August

BALTIMORE - Maryland's seven sports betting venues contributed more than $477,000 to the state's coffers in the month of August, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Five casinos and two other facilities handled $18.6 million last month, with $15.4 million in winnings going back to bettors.

After promotional plays and other amounts are taken out from the betting facilities' share, the state receives 15% of the "taxable win" amount, which was just shy of $3.2 million in August.

Two new sportsbooks debuted in August. Bingo World in Baltimore opened at the start of the month, and Riverboat on the Potomac near Colonial Beach, Virginia, held two controlled demonstrations for state regulators, officials said.

Riverboat on the Potomac fully opened on Sept. 8.

In the current fiscal year, Maryland sportsbooks have handled $34.1 million and paid out just shy of $29 million.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund has received more than $776,000 off a "taxable win" of about $5.2 million, officials said.