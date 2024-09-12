Maximum sentence given to man who fled Baltimore police, crashed into building, killed pedestrian

Driver in crash that collapsed building, killed pedestrian given max sentence

Driver in crash that collapsed building, killed pedestrian given max sentence

Driver in crash that collapsed building, killed pedestrian given max sentence

BALTIMORE - A man who sped away from police in a stolen car before crashing into a vacant building, causing it to collapse and kill a pedestrian in February 2023 in East Baltimore, was given the maximum sentence, according to our media partners at the Baltimore Banner.

Shawn Brunson was sentenced to 29 years, four months and 24 days in prison on charges of vehicular manslaughter, theft and driving without a license, the Banner reports.

The stolen car driven by Brunson struck another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, sending both cars onto a sidewalk and into the building, causing a partial collapse.

A pedestrian near the building at the time, 54-year-old Alfred Fincher, was buried by falling rubble. He was pulled from the debris, but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"The reality is, this defendant is still going to get out," Assistant State's Attorney Rita Wisthoff-Ito said. "Mr. Fincher got a life sentence."

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released a video of the crash.